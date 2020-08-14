Housing authority plans installation of security cameras in one neighborhood

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime in one neighborhood will now be monitored on surveillance. The housing authority plans to install cameras in the area.

The Vermilion County Housing Authority was given a $250,000 grant from the United States H.U.D to pay for the project in the Parkview Court area. The grant is part of a budget congress created for public housing agencies to use for safety and security needs.

The Vermilion County State’s Attorney commented on the Emergency Safety and Security Grant saying that law abiding people in the community deserve to be free from the threat of violence.

One person who lives in Parkview Court said this is a welcome relief. “A lot of places around here get broken into a lot and it would be helpful because a lot of things have been destroyed,” said Chelsie Fouse. “A lot of people don’t take that into consideration. I think it would be a good thing to have security cameras.”

WCIA reached out to the Vermilion County Public Housing Authority to find out when the security cameras will be installed, but have not yet received a response.