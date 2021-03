CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Housing Authority of Champaign County and University of Illinois students are giving academic support to families in the community.

They are providing online homework and technical assistance to families. If you or your child could benefit from their services, call Stephanie Burnett at (217) 378-7100, ext. 5009 or email stephanieb@hacc.net. You must enroll by March 12.