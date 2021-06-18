Housing Authority of Champaign County closed Friday; observing Juneteenth holiday

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Housing Authority of Champaign County is closed Friday in observance of Juneteenth.

This comes after Juneteenth was made into a new U.S. holiday this week. “Juneteenth commemorated the date when the last slaves learned they were free on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas,” said officials. “This was nearly two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.”

HACC’s Executive Director Lily L. Walton said, “With this action, Champaign County can finally come together to celebrate and acknowledge Juneteenth for its significance in American history.”