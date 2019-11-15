Housing Authority changes eviction policy for winter

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Housing Authority of Champaign County announced Friday it’s changing its eviction policy for several months. They said they won’t evict people for non-violent and non-criminal activity from November 15, 2019 through March 1, 2020.

They said it’s to prevent homelessness during the winter months.

Pending court cases will either be dismissed or postponed, and they’ve canceled scheduled evictions. They also said they won’t process any terminations of voucher assistance for people utilizing the Housing Choice Voucher Program.

HACC said they will work with residents and non-profit organizations to help correct their balances by using repayment agreements and other methods. They said rent will still be due, and legal action could still be taken after normal lease enforcement continues after March 1.