DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Registration closes on Friday for the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Decatur. The event is open to all Illinois residents.

The collection will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the John Deere Lot of Progress City. It is meant for Illinois residents only. Items from businesses, institutions, non-profit organizations, and municipalities will not be accepted.

Those who wish to participate must register by 12 p.m. on Friday to schedule a drop-off time. Registration can be done online at www.macongreen.com or by calling the Macon County Environmental Management office at 217-425-4505.

Here is a list of acceptable items for collection:

Acids, corrosives

Cleaning products

Fuel additives, cleaners

Mercury thermostats, thermometers

Paint thinners, paint strippers

Aerosol paints

Drain cleaners

Hobby chemicals

Oil-based paints (excluding latex paints)

Pool chemicals

Alkaline, lithium, nickel–cadmium, and sealed lead acid batteries

Fertilizers

Insecticides, pesticides, herbicides

Old and outdated medications and pharmaceuticals

Solvents

Antifreeze, coolant

Fluorescent tubes. bulbs

Lawn chemicals

Old gasoline

Used motor oil

Here is a list of unacceptable items:

Electronics

Agricultural waste

Business or commercial waste

Farm machinery oil

Fireworks. gunpowder

Non-lead acid, car, or lawn mower batteries

Propane tanks

Sharps and needles

Tires

Biohazard waste

Controlled substances

Explosives, ammunition

Fire extinguishers

Institutional waste

Radium paint

Smoke detectors

Potentially infectious medical waste

This event is hosted by Macon County Environmental Management in partnership with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.