DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Registration closes on Friday for the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Decatur. The event is open to all Illinois residents.
The collection will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the John Deere Lot of Progress City. It is meant for Illinois residents only. Items from businesses, institutions, non-profit organizations, and municipalities will not be accepted.
Those who wish to participate must register by 12 p.m. on Friday to schedule a drop-off time. Registration can be done online at www.macongreen.com or by calling the Macon County Environmental Management office at 217-425-4505.
Here is a list of acceptable items for collection:
- Acids, corrosives
- Cleaning products
- Fuel additives, cleaners
- Mercury thermostats, thermometers
- Paint thinners, paint strippers
- Aerosol paints
- Drain cleaners
- Hobby chemicals
- Oil-based paints (excluding latex paints)
- Pool chemicals
- Alkaline, lithium, nickel–cadmium, and sealed lead acid batteries
- Fertilizers
- Insecticides, pesticides, herbicides
- Old and outdated medications and pharmaceuticals
- Solvents
- Antifreeze, coolant
- Fluorescent tubes. bulbs
- Lawn chemicals
- Old gasoline
- Used motor oil
Here is a list of unacceptable items:
- Electronics
- Agricultural waste
- Business or commercial waste
- Farm machinery oil
- Fireworks. gunpowder
- Non-lead acid, car, or lawn mower batteries
- Propane tanks
- Sharps and needles
- Tires
- Biohazard waste
- Controlled substances
- Explosives, ammunition
- Fire extinguishers
- Institutional waste
- Radium paint
- Smoke detectors
- Potentially infectious medical waste
This event is hosted by Macon County Environmental Management in partnership with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.