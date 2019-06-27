House where drugs seized burns

LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded to a house fire which was the scene of a drug seizure two weeks ago. The fire broke out Thursday morning at 360 East State Street. The house is a total loss.

Two weeks ago, Thursday, June 13, multiple law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at the same address. At that time, Terry Bartley was taken into custody on a parole hold warrant, and additional charges of delivery of methamphetamine 5 – 15 grams and possession of heroin under 15 grams.

No word on injuries or a cause at this time.