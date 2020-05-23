House votes on casino plans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Chicago is one step closer to landing a casino.

The House approved a plan to divide taxes up between the city and the state. Chicago plans to use the tax dollars to help pay off pension debt, while the state portion of the revenue would go toward infrastructure improvements across Illinois.

“The idea is to make this work for Chicago so we can fund the vertical capital, put people to work, not only for Chicago but for everywhere in the entire state of Illinois,” State. Rep. Bob Rita (D-Blue Island) said. “This is good for everyone for jobs, for development, having a Chicago casino be real.”

The proposal also included a sort of ‘insurance policy’ for the Danville casino: If the gaming board decides to reject the application Danville submitted, the city could get a second chance to submit a new application.