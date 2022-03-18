CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It could soon be illegal to discriminate against people based on their hairstyles or textures.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the CROWN Act Friday. The bill would prohibit race-based hair discrimination in schools and workplaces. For example, one barber said he remembers kids having to cut off their dreadlocs to walk the stage at graduation – but he said things have been changing for the better.

“Any look can be professional, but it was more of a certain style type being deemed as professional versus whatever style you chose to wear, and then that was seen as inappropriate,” Raynard Glass, owner of Rose & Taylor Barbershop said.

The bill is now set to move to the Senate. President Biden has already said he would sign that into law.