INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators are working to find out how a fire started outside of a Vermilion County home.

Crews responded before 4 a.m. to 205 S. Vermilion Avenue in Indianola. Firefighters found flames on the northwest corner of the building and put them out.

The fire chief says only the outside of the building was damaged. He says the vinyl siding and soffits were melted.

He adds everyone got out safely.

The state fire marshal’s office says it’s actively investigating the incident.