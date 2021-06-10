House fire ruled suspicious

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Decatur put out a house fire Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. at 2416 E. William Street.

Crews say they arrived at the scene and found smoke coming from the home. No one was inside.

Firefighters say they were met with heavy smoke and high heat conditions. They add the fire used up all the available oxygen and smothered itself. Crews say the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

Decatur Police and the State Fire Marshal’s office are assisting with the investigation into the fire.

A press release says the cause of the is considered to be suspicious. Ameren crews reported utilities had been disconnected.