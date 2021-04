CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire that injured four people has been ruled an accident.

Champaign firefighters say the fire was caused by a fire near the stove of a home at 914 West Beardsley Avenue Thursday morning.

Crews say there were 2 women and 2 children rescued from the second floor of the home.

Firefighters say all of the victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There has been no update on their current condition.