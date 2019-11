HENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were sent back to a house that exploded Sunday.

It happened near Lindsey and Goldfinch Roads in Champaign. Firefighters say a hot spot rekindled Monday morning, but they were able to get it under control.

Sunday, the man that lived there was found on the ground covered in burns after the explosion. He was taken to the hospital, but was talking to first responders. No word on what caused the fire.