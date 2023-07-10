URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people were displaced from their Urbana home early Monday morning after a fire started inside.

Urbana Fire Department officials said the fire happened near the intersection of Trails Drive and Ridge Park Road. Firefighters were dispatched there around 12:33 a.m. for reports of smoke and a possible fire. They found the home’s occupants outside when they arrived and were advised there was a fire in a bedroom.

The fire was extinguished approximately 10 minutes after firefighters’ arrival, officials said. No one was hurt, but damage to the home was estimated to cost $75,000, leaving the occupants displaced.

The Champaign-Urbana Emergency Services and Support Team assisted the displaced family with accommodations for the night and other necessary resources, officials added.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.