House fire deliberately set

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators say a house fire Wednesday evening in Danville was intentionally set.

A press release from the Danville Fire Department says crews responded around 7:40 p.m. to a house at North Jackson and Sidell streets.

Firefighters say when they got there they found heavy flames and smoke.

The investigators say they discovered there was no gas or electric service to the house when the fire happened.

The release says no one was hurt, and the house was a total loss.

The fire department says an excavator was brought in to push the house down and help put the fire out.