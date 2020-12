CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–One family will have to find shelter for the time being after a house fire burned a hole in their roof.

Firefighters were called to a house on the 1400 Block of Huntington Dr. at 9:13. When they arrived, the upper half of the two story house was covered in smoke.

Firefighters said nobody was hurt, but there is significant damage to the roof. They are still investigating what caused the fire.