ELKHART, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from multiple towns in Logan County were dispatched to Elkhart early Monday morning to battle a house fire.

The fire happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, firefighters found “heavy fire showing” from the house, but were informed that all occupants were outside and safe. They set up an aerial water apparatus and multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire from the outside. No one was hurt during the operation.

Due to low water supply, tankers and manpower were brought in from the Elkhart, Lincoln Rural, Mt. Pulaski, Middletown, Williamsville, Sherman, Athens, Fancy Prairie, Chestnut and Latham Fire Departments.

Photos shared by the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District showed the house was fully engulfed in flames and suffered severe damage.

Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.