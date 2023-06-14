SOMER TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) – A fire destroyed a house in Somer Township last night. It happened on Cunningham Avenue near E Ford Harris Road.

Officials say people were asleep inside when the fire started. They woke up to a loud noise coming from their porch. They tried to put the fire out, but it quickly spread. According to Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff, by the time crews got there, the house, including an attached garage, was “fully involved.”

It took about an hour to put out the house fire. Illinois State Police had to shut down Cunningham for a couple hours while crews worked to put out the flames.

Crews also managed to prevent the fire from spreading to a neighboring house just to the south.

“I just want to thank our mutual aid partners,” Chief Cundiff told us. “We had multiple departments here helping us out. Arrow ambulance, the sheriff’s department and ISP.”

No one was hurt, though a pet did die.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.