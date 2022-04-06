SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Between the pandemic and rapid inflation, Illinois families have been hit hard over the last couple of years. Today, house democrats unveiled their plan to provide a little relief.

The house rolled out a plan that specifically targets the lowest income families.

They specifically want to expand the earned income tax credit. That number goes up based on how many children they have as well. Under the new plan, 18 to 24-year-olds and those over 65 would now qualify.

They would also increase the amount of money everyone that qualifies gets from the credit.

The average family gets $500 from the credit. This increase would tack on an additional $50 on average.

“Research has shown that the earned income credit is one of the tools that can move people out of poverty and change their very direction,” State Representative Carol Ammons said. “And so we are here to get today really to celebrate.”

The democrats’ plan also includes a year-long suspension of the grocery tax, and a year-long freeze on the gas tax, meaning it can’t go any higher.