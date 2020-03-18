House damaged in Wednesday morning fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– A firefighter was taken to the hospital after being hurt fighting a house fire.

It happened near North Maple Avenue and West Sawyer Street after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. One of the fire captains cut his chin and needed stitches. Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming out of the attic when they arrived on scene. The people living there made it out safely. The batallion chief says the home was badly damaged.

The home is expected to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.