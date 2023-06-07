TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Taylorville was severely damaged on Tuesday after a fire started in the garage. The flames also destroyed a car that was parked inside.

The Taylorville Fire Department posted on Facebook that firefighters were dispatched to a house in the area of Vollentine Avenue and Williams Street around 6:40 p.m. The first crews to arrive found heavy flames in the garage and extending into the home’s interior.

Courtesy: Taylorville Fire Department Facebook page

Officials said crews deployed several hoses and made an aggressive attack to limit the flames from spreading further. The fire was brought under control within eight minutes of firefighters’ arrival.

Although damage to the home’s interior was minor, the garage was severely damaged and the car inside was destroyed. No injuries were reported, however.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.