Houlihan’s announces bankruptcy, some locations not affected

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Houlihan’s Restaurants, Inc. filed for bankruptcy Thursday, but the owners of the Champaign location said they won’t be negatively impacted. The business announced Landry’s bought the company’s assets as part of chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company said Houlihan’s franchise restaurants will continue to operate independently and won’t be affected by the sale. The Champaign location is a franchise restaurant.

Champaign owner Peter Fox confirmed business will continue as normal there.

Landry’s owns more than 60 unique brands and operates more than 600 locations.