URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A fire that destroyed a home just outside of Urbana on Thursday was caused by a hot tub, investigators determined.

Mike Dilley, a fire investigator with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Investigative Fire Team, said the hot tub was located in the back of the garage. The homeowner used it in the morning before leaving the home. Sometime later, the hot tub started a fire that burned the house down.

It took fire personnel from 11 firefighting agencies in Champaign County to extinguish the flames. The homeowners were not hurt, but they lost everything in the fire.