Hot Rod Power Tour wraps up in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hot Rod Power Tour wrapped up today at the State Farm Center.

It was the 27th year of the world’s largest traveling car show.

The event started in Ohio, went to Indiana and Missouri. It then landed in Champaign, Illinois.

It was supposed to take place in June of 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Organizers say it’s a kind of family reunion for car lovers.

“It’s great for us,” said Mike Koon, the director of sports, events and film for Visit Champaign County. “As I said, it’s a great event for our community. It’s also great because people come from all over the United States and even parts of Canada.”

There were more than 3,000 registered cars at the event.