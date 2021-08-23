HOT ROD Power Tour expected to return to State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The popular HOT ROD Power Tour will be back to Champaign County on Friday.

According to the office of Visit Champaign County (VCC), this is the fourth time the Power Tour will pass through central Illinois. It will start from Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio and end at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

VCC representatives said the show will begin from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday. It is free but online sign-up at website is required due to COVID-19 precautions.

The HOT ROD Power Tour is known as one of the finest high-end hot-rod based automotive tour in the world with more than 5,000 vehicles. Classic cars and hot rods often travel to different cities while car lovers and HOT ROD editors and photographers follow. Anyone can join the tour at any point during the track.

“This event has been embraced by this community in [years] past, and we hope that people will once again come out to discover the impressive array of cars,” said Visit Champaign County’s Director of Sports, Events & Film Mike Koon.

Koon also said, “The anticipated economic impact for the event will exceed $800,000, with a near sell out in local hotels and participants dining in local restaurants following the close of the show.”

For more information about HOT ROD Power Tour, visit the HOT ROD website.