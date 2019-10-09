Host by day, public address by night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you watch CI Living, you’ve seen his face before.

Our own Tim Sinclair did the public address for his first international game with the Indiana Pacers. That took him to Mumbai, India.

He said it was surreal. This was the first time an NBA game has been played there.

While a lot of his time was spent preparing for the game, he did get the chance to experience Mumbai’s culture.

But one of his favorite parts of it all was seeing the reaction at the game.

“Part of it was certainly seeing 3500 school kids come to the first game. That’s all it was for. It was just for thousands of school kids to come watch their first ever game. So, they were cheering for free throws in the first half like someone had hit a buzzer beater. They were just so excited to see basketball, and that was really cool,” said Sinclair.

Sinclair also does public address for the Fighting Illini and Chicago Fire.