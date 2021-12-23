Hospitals remind about COVID visitor restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Area hospitals are reminding you of visitor restrictions as they try to stem the spread of COVID-19 around the holidays.



St. John’s Hospital in Springfield updated its rules just this week. Among the guidelines, the emergency department is limited to one visitor for adults and two parents allowed for children. The visitors must stay in the patient’s room. The hospital also said in all cases, visitors must be over 18 unless the person is the parent of a child who’s getting care.



Other area health care systems which have laid out COVID-related visitor policies:

Carle: at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, the visitor must be 14 or older or the patient’s parent. No visitors are allowed for COVID patients.



OSF Healthcare visitor guidelines



Memorial Health hospitals are also not allowing visitors to COVID patients



Sarah Bush Lincoln in Mattoon said one visitor per patient is allowed in the emergency department, inpatient, and outpatient settings.



Hospitals may make exceptions for a patient who is getting end-of-life care.



