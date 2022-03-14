CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Six hospitals throughout Central Illinois are loosening their visitor restrictions as the number of daily new COVID cases continues to fall.

The five hospitals in the Memorial Health system and HSHS St. John’s Hospital have been allowing only one visitor per patient since the start of the Omicron wave of the pandemic. Now, they will allow two visitors to visit a patient at a time.

The other eight hospitals of the HSHS system are already allowing two visitors per patient.

“As COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low in our communities, we are relieved to be able to ease our visitor guidelines at HSHS St. John’s Hospital and all our HSHS hospitals in Illinois,” said Dr. Gurpreet Mander, chief physician executive of HSHS Illinois. “We are grateful for our colleagues who have courageously and competently cared for our patients through multiple surges now, and thankful to the public for their understanding as we’ve worked to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

HSHS St. John’s will require visitors to be at least 18 years of age unless they are the parents of a child receiving care. Memorial’s age requirement is 16 and Memorial will also permit one overnight visitor. COVID-positive patients at both hospital systems are not permitted visitors.

Anyone visiting a hospital must wear a medical-grade mask during their visit.

“Our first priority has always been and continues to be to keep our patients and frontline health care workers safe from this virus,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief physician executive for Memorial Health. “Once we reached a medium transmission rate in the region, it triggered some important changes across Memorial Health allowing us to de-escalate our emergency response and return to more normal operations. We’re grateful we have reached a point in our fight against COVID-19 where we can safely ease these guidelines.”