Hospitals filling up with Covid patients

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Covid hospitalizations are on the rise in the last couple weeks nationwide as well as right here in Central Illinois.

We reached out to hospitals all across Central Illinois. Here’s what they had to say about seeing an increase in people coming through their doors.

Memorial Health Hospital:

“As of this morning, Dec. 17, 109 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalized at our five hospitals (Springfield, Decatur, Jacksonville, Lincoln and Taylorville.) 28 of those patients are in ICU. Our patient volumes are high, but we are continually working to optimize the number of available caregivers to create capacity for patients that need urgent and emergent medical care. Our ICU usage mirrors that of Region 3, which is currently at 90%. The rapid spread of COVID-19 that we are currently experiencing in our region as we approach the holidays is a strain on bed capacity. COVID-19 vaccines are our best protection against serious illness and hospitalization.

The numbers for Springfield were 46 Covid-19 patients, with 14 of them in ICU.

For Decatur, it’s 39 patients, with 11 of them in the ICU.“

Memorial Health in Springfield encourages people with non-life threatening illnesses to use their online tele-health system or call to get screen for Covid, the flu, or whatever symptoms you may be having. That way it will keep their hospital less clogged and ready for emergencies.

HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield:

“HSHS St. John’s Hospital’s COVID-19 inpatients have increased in the past two weeks. Our ICU is not at capacity, but we are experiencing the same trends as the region and state. We are equipped to handle the health care needs of our community and no one should delay care, especially emergent. Patient census in all areas of the hospital fluctuates on a daily basis.

The trend we are seeing is that COVID-19 patients who are admitted and ventilated at our HSHS hospitals are unvaccinated. We encourage the unvaccinated to seek more information about the vaccines available to them. When they are ready, they can find an HSHS vaccination clinic by visiting www.HSHS.org/vaccine or calling 1-844-216-4707.

To support frontline health care workers, we encourage vaccinations, masking, social distancing and kindness.”

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur:

“HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital’s COVID-19 inpatients have increased in the past two weeks. Patient trends vary by department on a daily basis, but we are equipped to handle the health care needs of our community and no one should delay care, especially emergent.

The trend we are seeing is that COVID-19 patients who are admitted and ventilated at our HSHS hospitals are unvaccinated. We encourage the unvaccinated to seek more information about the vaccines available to them. When they are ready, they can find an HSHS vaccination clinic by visiting www.HSHS.org/vaccine or calling 1-844-216-4707.

To support frontline health care workers, we encourage vaccinations, masking, social distancing and kindness.“

Carle Hospital in Champaign County

“Carle is experiencing a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations that is reaching levels we have not experienced since last year and is once again threatening access to healthcare across our state and region. The pandemic continues to place a strain on our operations and our team members are feeling that burden.

Care in our hospitals is safe, but our ability to provide it is challenged because of the resources, including hospital beds, that COVID-19 demands. We have well-established surge planning protocols in place and ready to deploy as needed. We urge everyone to continue mask wearing, social distancing, and those who are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine booster.”

OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center:

“Across our Ministry, cases of Covid-19 in our hospitals continue to be mostly among those who have not gotten vaccinated or those who are overdue for a booster shot. Learn more about whether you may need to include “getting my COVID-19 vaccine booster” on your calendar this holiday season. http://osf.care/eXmt30s4a8N

We are continuing to see an increase across our Ministry (all 15 hospitals).“

251 people are hospitalized. Out of that number, 74 are vaccinated, 176 are unvaccinated.

49 people are in the ICU with Covid. Out of that number, 7 are vaccinated, 42 are unvaccinated.

30 people are on ventilators. Out of that number, 6 are vaccinated, 24 are unvaccinated.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center:

They told WCIA that the hospital is full, but not necessarily with Covid, but they have seen an increase. They said people are trying to get surgeries done before the new year.

They also said they have seen a rise in Covid cases in the last couple weeks. They said on Monday, December 13th, 43 people were hospitalized with Covid. As of December 17th, 31 are now hospitalized. 18 are being monitored at home.

They also said they are offering monoclonal antibody treatments for Covid patients. They have more than 100 a week, but have maxed out because of staffing. They said the ER has been swamped with lots of Influenza A on top of Covid cases.

They went on to say they are “doing everything we can to help.”