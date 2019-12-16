1  of  63
Closings
All EIASE programs Altamont CUSD#10 Arcola CUSD #306 Arthur Christian School Arthur School CUSD #305 Casey-Westfield CUSD #C-4 CCAR Industries Central A&M Cerro Gordo School District #100 Champaign Unit 4 Charleston CUSD #1 Charleston Head Start Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A Cumberland Unit 77 Decatur Public Schools District #61 Dial-A-Ride-Coles County Dieterich Effingham Schools Georgetown-Ridge Farm Grace Lutheran CDC and Preschool Greenview School District Heritage School District Immanuel Lutheran Early Childhood Center Jacksonville District #117 LSA Decatur Marshall Martinsville Mattoon Head Start Mattoon Public Schools Meridian Morrisonville CUSD #1 MSD of Warren County (Ind.) Mt. Zion Neoga New Berlin Oakland Okaw Valley Schools Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Pana Unit 8 Paris-Crestwood Pawnee School District #11 Pleasant Plains Sangamon Valley Senior Services of Central Illinois Shelbyville Shiloh South Fork School District 14 Springfield Concordia Lutheran School & Pre-School Springfield Public Schools SPRINGFIELD SCHOOLS St. Patrick in Decatur St. Teresa in Decatur Stewardson-Strasburg Sullivan Sullivan Senior Center Taylorville Schools Teutopolis Schools Tri-City CUSD #1 Tuscola Urbana School District Vermilion Grove Friends Church Villa Grove District WILLIAMSVILLE

Hospitals establish flu restrictions

News
Posted: / Updated:
sick_-2482918532642746791

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The flu is making its way around and hospitals are taking precautions by establishing temporary visitor guidelines.

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CD) leaders say seasonal flu activity usually peaks in January and February and ends as late as May. As many as 20 percent of all Americans get the flu each year.

In order to prevent the spread of the flu, hospitals across Central Illinois are asking inpatients to have no more than two visitors at one time. Those visitors must be 18 years and older, and not have signs of illness. Carle Hospital officials say if you have a respiratory illness, you will need to wear a face mask if you are visiting a patient.

In addition to the inpatient restrictions, leaders with the Memorial Health System are asking those accompanying outpatients to follow the same guidelines.

Hospital Sisters Health System officials say using soap & hot water or hand sanitizers to prevent spreading the flu. They say it should be used when entering and exiting patient rooms. The CDC also recommends covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough, and getting your annual flu vaccination.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.