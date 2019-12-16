Hospitals establish flu restrictions

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The flu is making its way around and hospitals are taking precautions by establishing temporary visitor guidelines.

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CD) leaders say seasonal flu activity usually peaks in January and February and ends as late as May. As many as 20 percent of all Americans get the flu each year.

In order to prevent the spread of the flu, hospitals across Central Illinois are asking inpatients to have no more than two visitors at one time. Those visitors must be 18 years and older, and not have signs of illness. Carle Hospital officials say if you have a respiratory illness, you will need to wear a face mask if you are visiting a patient.

In addition to the inpatient restrictions, leaders with the Memorial Health System are asking those accompanying outpatients to follow the same guidelines.

Hospital Sisters Health System officials say using soap & hot water or hand sanitizers to prevent spreading the flu. They say it should be used when entering and exiting patient rooms. The CDC also recommends covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough, and getting your annual flu vaccination.