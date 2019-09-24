Hospital welcomes renovated department

Breaking News
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A blessing ceremony and ceremonial ribbon-cutting to recognize the renovated Emergency Department at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital was held Monday.

The renovation began in January 2018 and aims to increase safety, security and privacy for patients in a more efficient design.

Some of the repairs includes an expansion of the department, increasing its square footage from approximately 8,000 square feet to 13,000 square feet. It will now include 17 private rooms with the same number of beds that previously existed.

