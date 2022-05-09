CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WCIA) — The man who escaped from an Illinois State Police hospital transport van last week was found in Tennessee over the weekend.

47-year-old Javier Aguirre of Hoopeston escaped from the van last Wednesday while it was traveling on Interstate 39 through Minonk. Reporting that Aguirre posed a danger to himself and others, Woodford County officials and Illinois State Troopers launched a search, but were unable to find him. The Woodford County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest the following day after investigating reports of criminal damage to property during his escape.

On Sunday evening, officers in Clarksville, Tenn. located Aguirre and took him into custody without incident.

State Troopers said they appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in locating Aguirre.