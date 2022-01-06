Hospital to host blood drive

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is teaming up with ImpactLife to host a blood drive next week.

The blood drive will take place in the hospital auditorium from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. Donors are required to schedule an appointment online or by calling 800-747-5401.

Donors must have donated before Nov. 16, 2021, in order to donate at St. Anthony’s blood drive. Further eligibility requirements can be found on ImpactLife’s website.

Donors will enter the hospital through the Pre-Surgical entrance door on the north side of the hospital. Blood donation should last approximately 15 minutes and donors will be given a choice of a gift card as a reward for their donation.

Donors are encouraged to eat before donating.