Hospital system cutting jobs

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF Healthcare is eliminating more than a dozen positions at its locations in Urbana and Danville. They’re restructuring the community outreach programs at both medical centers.

Both hospitals currently have different social service programs. Between the two locations, OSF is looking to streamline those services to make them similar to the structure of its other medical centers.

OSF representatives said no final decisions have been made on which programs will be affected, but 13 non-clinical positions will be cut between the Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville and the Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.

A statement from OSF healthcare regarding this said it was doing this to be financially responsible so it can continue to invest resources in the transformation and expansion of health care in Danville in Urbana.

In a letter sent to senior service volunteers with OSF, representatives said certain staffing changes will be effective starting February 29th.

As part of OSF Healthcare’s statement regarding this, it said “While some programs may change, we will carry forward essential community programs and continue to serve both communities with the greatest care and love.”