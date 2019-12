SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with HSHS St. John’s Hospital say they surpassed the goal for their Beyond the NICU Diaper Drive.

The hospital collected 52,390 diapers, 85,233 wipes and more than $4,000. They originally wanted to raise 30,000 diapers.

The donations go to help babies and their families in the Beyond the NICU program. This home care program helps premature babies and their families make a smooth transition from the hospital to their homes.