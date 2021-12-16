Hospital seeing increase in patients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Memorial Hospital announced via Facebook on Thursday that it is experiencing an increase in patients, especially in their emergency department.

People in need of a COVID-19 test or who are experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to use the hospital’s telehealth services to receive care. Local COVID-19 testing and vaccination centers can be found online.

As always, anyone experiencing a medical emergency is asked to call 911 or visit the closest hospital.