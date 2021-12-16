Hospital seeing increase in patients

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Memorial Hospital announced via Facebook on Thursday that it is experiencing an increase in patients, especially in their emergency department.

People in need of a COVID-19 test or who are experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to use the hospital’s telehealth services to receive care. Local COVID-19 testing and vaccination centers can be found online.

As always, anyone experiencing a medical emergency is asked to call 911 or visit the closest hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story