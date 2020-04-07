Hospital planning ahead for extra space

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Hospitals are being proactive about space as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, including Carle in Urbana.

“All hospitals do disaster preparedness. We have a playbook and a running start for these things,” says Carle’s Chief Operating Officer Matt Kolb.

But with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Carle has had to expand those measures. That includes an agreement with the U of I Activities and Recreation Center, also known as the ARC.

The ARC is usually a busy fitness center, but with its doors closed, Carle says it could be useful for patients and medical personnel if the need were to arise.

“One of the things that we’ve tried to do since COVID really became a reality is look out into the future as best we can whether that’s two weeks or two months, and plan for whatever the contingencies may be,” says Kolb.

Carle says the ARC’s physical layout and proximity to the hospital makes it an ideal alternative location.

“Being that the ARC was not going to be used for a good portion of time, we felt with all of the spaces that are available…it’d be most adequate for this purpose,” says U of I Associate Vice Chancellor Lowa Mwilambwe.

But Carle says using the ARC would be a last resort. The hospital is equipped to make more room before implementing back-up plans.

“We have the ability at Carle hospital to significantly increase our bed capacity upwards of 50 percent of what we currently have, including expanding capacity in our ICUs,” says Kolb.

Kolb says the likelihood of having to use the ARC is unclear because COVID-19 is a rapidly changing situation.

“We’re planning for the worst and hoping for the best,” says Kolb.