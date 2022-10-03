FILE – In this May 6, 2010 file photo, a radiologist checks mammograms in in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Memorial Hospital is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month by offering mammograms to women on Mondays all October.

Memorial is offering free mammograms to uninsured, underinsured or have high deductibles women at all five locations in Springfield, Taylorville, Jacksonville, Lincoln and Decatur.

The American Cancer Society recommends all women over 40 to get yearly mammograms to catch breast cancer early. According to ACS, breast cancer has a 99% survival rate if it is caught before the cancer spreads.

To schedule an appointment for a free mammogram with Memorial, you can call 217-788-4042.

The ACS is also hosting a Making Strides event in Springfield at Southwind Park to fund breast cancer research on Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at 10 a.m.