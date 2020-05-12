Hospital offers drive-thru testing

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)– There’s a new place in Coles County for people to get tested for coronavirus. Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center is offering drive thru testing. “That’s really what this is about is increasing the testing numbers to determine how rampant this is in the community,” said Greg Taylor Vice President of Practice Management at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System. As of Monday, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System started offering drive thru testing to do just that.

“The advantages of this testing site is that this site does not require a physician’s order and patients can pregister and come essentially when they want,’ said Taylor. While the health center is focused on getting essential workers tested, they say they won’t turn someone down. The process takes just under three minutes from start to finish. You should call to schedule an appointment first and results are usually back within 24 hours. “As of Tuesday morning Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital had tested about 140 people using drive thru testing. With this new system they’re able to test people who have symptoms and others. “We can test asymptomatic patients without a physician’s order,” said Taylor.

Sarah Bush Lincoln is also helping test people at Charleston Rehab and Healthcare where more than 20 people have already tested positive and one has died. “We conducted testing through our respiartory clinic and our community drive thru clinic yesterday. We also did do some testing there on site at Charleston Rehab,” said Taylor. With more testing, health care officials say they are hoping to get a better understanding of how widespread COVID-19 truly is. Sarah Bush Lincoln says the cost for testing is $95. However, in most cases there’s no out of pocket cost for the patient.