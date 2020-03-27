Hospital launches funding campaign for COVID-19 response

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF HealthCare is now requesting donations for a COVID-19 response fund aimed at increasing telehealth access to patients, crisis funding for employees on the front lines and financing the ability for its employees to care for patients in their homes.

“There are many people out there asking how they can help during this difficult time,” Tom Hammerton, President, OSF HealthCare Foundation, said in a press release Friday. “We wanted to give them an easy way to make a difference for those we serve and our Mission Partners bravely working each day against the virus.”

· Pandemic Digital Response Hub: Supports a multi-pronged effort using digital and mobile technology to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This includes the ability to treat patients in their homes with the same level of care and expertise they would get in a more traditional hospital setting.

According to the release, the fund would direct funds to three different efforts:

· Pandemic Health Workers (PHWs): Support deploying PHWs outside the wall of OSF HealthCare to care for individuals in their own homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes specialized training, the purchase of mobile health equipment and transportation.

· Crisis Support: Provides general relief directly to OSF HealthCare Mission Partner (employees) who are on the front lines and continue to face novel coronavirus (COVID-19) daily. This includes child-care assistance and securing more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

People can access the OSF HealthCare Pandemic Response Fundraising page at https://www.osfhealthcare.org/innovation/funding/

OSF is a Peoria-based healthcare provider that operates 14 hospitals throughout Illinois and Michigan.