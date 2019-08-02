3 News Now: Hospital hosts camp for high schoolers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — High school students got hands-on experience Thursday afternoon that may help them save lives.

Carle Hospital have over 60 campers participating in their weekend “Scrub Camp.” Many of them are looking into a medical career and will learn skills like CPR and how to make a tourniquet. Camp co-chair Alyssa Deem says the camp helps show kids what the medical field is like before they choose to go into it.

“We love the opportunity to meet them and bring them into our organization while they’re in high school,” says Deem. “Before they know about the career choice they want to make. It gets them excited about the different options that they have and provide them with the education that they need to choose a field that’s right for them.”

Carle revived the program in 2015 after renewed interest. Scrub Camp will continue Friday morning.