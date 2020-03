EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Effingham is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, March 25.

Many drives are being cancelled due to the crisis we are in, but they say blood donations are still needed.

They ask, for the safety of everyone, to prepare in advance to keep the total number of people present at the drive low.

Blood Drive March 25, 2020 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 1501 W. Fayette Avenue