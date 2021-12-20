Hospital honored for quality of care

Members of the Taylorville Memorial Hospital emergency department, which was recognized for its quality of care for its throughput measures and acute myocardial infarction measures. The hospital was honored for being in the top 10% of all critical access hospitals in the nation for exceptional outpatient quality of care. (Photo: Kara Slating / Memorial Health)

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois hospital group has honored Taylorville Memorial Hospital for its quality of care to patients.



As part of a federal program, the hospital submitted data in four areas: patient safety, patient engagement, care transitions, and outpatient measures. The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) then found the hospital ranked in the top 10% of critical access hospitals in the country. The hospital was honored last month at a ceremony in Champaign.



“We are very proud of our team for achieving this level of excellence in health quality,” said Kim Bourne, president and CEO of Taylorville Memorial Hospital, in a statement. “This is truly a team effort that recognizes our dedication to delivering a health care experience of which our patients and staff can be proud.”



ICAHN, headquartered in Princeton, Illinois, is a network of 57 small, rural Illinois hospitals dedicated to strengthening the operations of its hospitals through collaboration.