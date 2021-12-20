Hospital honored for quality of care

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois hospital group has honored Taylorville Memorial Hospital for its quality of care to patients.
As part of a federal program, the hospital submitted data in four areas: patient safety, patient engagement, care transitions, and outpatient measures. The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) then found the hospital ranked in the top 10% of critical access hospitals in the country. The hospital was honored last month at a ceremony in Champaign.
“We are very proud of our team for achieving this level of excellence in health quality,” said Kim Bourne, president and CEO of Taylorville Memorial Hospital, in a statement. “This is truly a team effort that recognizes our dedication to delivering a health care experience of which our patients and staff can be proud.”
ICAHN, headquartered in Princeton, Illinois, is a network of 57 small, rural Illinois hospitals dedicated to strengthening the operations of its hospitals through collaboration.
