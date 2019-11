URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The emergency room at Carle Hospital is on full lockdown and the hospital entrances are on a soft lockdown. A security guard wouldn’t confirm why, but said it was because of an ‘incident.’

There was a large police presence at the hospital up until 10:30 p.m. Urbana police were on scene running crowd control to keep people calm at the ER.

A car was towed away from the ER entrance after 9:30 p.m. No word if it was connected.