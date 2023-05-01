URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a car theft that happened at Carle Hospital last week and Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving the case.

Officials said that on April 23, a man entered the Carle Heart and Vascular Institute around 9:25 a.m. and walked around for a few minutes before stealing an employee’s backpack. The suspect then emptied the backpack of the victim’s credit/debit cards, cash and car keys before leaving the backpack in another part of the building.

The suspect then left the building, located the victim’s car in the employee parking lot and drove off in it. The car was described as a blue 2015 Nissan Murano with Illinois license plates AC77517.

The suspect is described as being a Black male with a medium build and a black and gray beard. He was last seen wearing a red coat, dark pants, black and white shoes and a white floppy hat.

Anyone who has information that can lead authorities to the suspect is asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted through these methods are anonymous and can be rewarded with up to $1,000 if the suspect is arrested using information provided by a tipster.