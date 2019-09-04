Hospital earns new stroke designation

CENTRAL IL (WCIA) — Carle has earned a Comprehensive Stroke Center certification from DNV GL Healthcare.

The designation signifies Carle can cover the full spectrum of stroke events, from diagnosis to treatment, rehabilitation, recovery and education.

“It requires a lot of staff that can be brought into the hospital, a lot of recruitment,” Endovascular neurosurgeon Amrendra Miranpuri, MD explained. “Not just physicians but nursing staff, respiratory therapists, social workers, ER physicians, rehab physicians.”

Carle treats more than 700 stroke patients each year. Miranpuri said this certification is important because it will help keep patients close to home throughout their recovery.

“When a patient comes to a hospital, we want to have all the resources available,” Miranpuri said. “When they go through their journey, which can be days, weeks, months here in the hospital, we can be able to provide that.”

Carle has held a Primary Stroke Center designation for the last 10 years. It earned the Comprehensive Stroke Center designation in August, following a two-day certification visit.