Hospital collecting supplies for COVID-19 shortage

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One hospital is accepting supply donations to combat shortages due to COVID-19.

HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital is collecting items starting Friday, March 27. Those include boxed, unused surgical masks (including N95 masks); clean, handmade sewn masks (you can follow instructions on to make those either here or here); unused, wrapped or boxed gowns and exam gloves; hand sanitizer; bleach wipes and alcohol wipes.

Items can be dropped off only at Shelby Christian Church at 200 N. Hickory St. in Shelbyville. They can be placed inside the doors on the north side of the church from 8 a.m. to noon on March 27. Collections will continue Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday, also from 8 a.m. to noon until Friday, April 3.

People can contact Lori Hayden at Lorrie.Hayden@hshs.org with any questions.