Hospital celebrates their Hokey Pokey queen

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Staff members at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital threw a special party for a six-year-old Monday.

Madison Austin of Athens is the 2019 Children’s Miracle Network local champion and the hospital’s Hokey Pokey Queen. Austin has used a tracheostomy tube most of her life. She recently got it removed so the hospital celebrated by throwing her a surprise party.

Austin, her family, and the staff commemorated the day by eating her favorite snack: french fries and buffalo sauce.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.