Hospital celebrates their Hokey Pokey queen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Staff members at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital threw a special party for a six-year-old Monday.

Madison Austin of Athens is the 2019 Children’s Miracle Network local champion and the hospital’s Hokey Pokey Queen. Austin has used a tracheostomy tube most of her life. She recently got it removed so the hospital celebrated by throwing her a surprise party.

Austin, her family, and the staff commemorated the day by eating her favorite snack: french fries and buffalo sauce.