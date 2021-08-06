Hospice Hearts looking for foster homes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An animal rescue in Urbana is looking for more foster homes.

Hospice Hearts wants people to step in and help out.

The rescue says it has nearly 20 pets waiting for homes.

People can foster them short or long-term.

Even one week or two is okay.

The rescue will take care of the finances.

That includes paying for supplies, vet care, and transportation.

Leaders say COVID increased the need.

“Ever since COVID, all the rescues and shelter are just trying to help each other out because we need all the help we can get,” said Kayla Johnson, the executive director of Hospice Hearts.

