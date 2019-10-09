Horse show celebrates 36 years

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Youth Charity Horse Show (YCHS) is celebrating its 36th year and is an all-volunteer organization whose mission is Kids Helping Kids and has donated its annual proceeds to an area charity.

It also has brought riders aged 18 and under together for a fun-filled weekend of competitive showmanship and camaraderie since 1983.

To date, it has donated thousands of dollars to Springfield and Central Illinois charities.

According to YCHS President Phil Banning, many of the kids that showed during the first few years of the show are now back on the board and/or are parents of kids who are showing now.

Banning says, “We are truly a family affair.”

Horse sports historically give families an opportunity to play together through the care of animals as well as socially, volunteerism and through the sport itself.

A sampling of the many activities to be held during the Youth Show include Showmanship and Halter classes, Hunter Over Fences, Trail and Riders with Disabilities Trail, and costume competitions.

For more information, click here.

Youth Charity Horse Show

October 11-13, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Illinois State Fairgrounds

801 East Sangamon Avenue