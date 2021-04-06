Horn, Kuhle and Culp elected to Decatur City Council

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Six candidates were running for Decatur City Council, but there were only three seats to fill.

There are a lot of issues the people filling the seats plan on addressing.

Some of them include improving public safety, job creation, community revitalization and bring in more jobs. Two of the candidates who won have served on city council before. They both served four years. The other candidate, Ed Culp, ran for the first time this election and won.

“I got in this race for the sole place of making my hometown better,” said Ed Culp. “We’re all going through a difficult time right now, but I think I can help.”

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Decatur the past four years and I look forward to continuing to be a public servant for our citizens,” said David Horn.

“We want this town to be a good place to raise a family and I think me winning and Ed Culp and David Horn will make that happen,” said Chuck Kuhle.

The Macon County clerk said voter turnout this election was low. Because of low turnout, it was easy for judges to handle the number of voters at the polls.